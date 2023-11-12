What is the 'Grand parc de l'Est?' Montreal unveils large east-end park project

A large swath of land in Montreal's east end will become a protected park space, the city announced Sunday.

The new park, officially called "le Grand parc de l'Est," will encompass just under 700 hectares, about three times the size of Mount Royal Park.

"By setting up this large park, we are giving ourselves the means to preserve and enhance natural environments for the benefit of east-end residents and the entire island," Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said in a press release originally published in French.

She said the park will protect biodiversity, provide accessible green space, and create "buffer zones" between businesses and residences.

Now that the city has established the park's boundaries, it could move to acquire the land inside of it, which is made up of public, private, and institutional property.

(Source: City of Montreal)

-- More to come