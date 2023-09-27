Westwood Senior High School closed as 'precaution' after threat
Westwood Senior High School in Hudson, Que. is closed Wednesday after threatening social media posts were reported.
According to provincial police (SQ), a teenage boy was arrested in connection with the threat on Tuesday. Police could not say whether he's a student at the school.
"Due to the ongoing situation that is currently under investigation by the police, precautionary measures will be taken. As a result, Westwood Senior will be closed today [...] to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff," reads a Wednesday morning post on the high school's Facebook page.
Police could not confirm whether the threats were deemed legitimate or not, but said the teen will be questioned by investigators on Wednesday.
Westwood's junior campus remains open. Meanwhile, officers will patrol the senior campus, which is closed to students.
Westwood Senior High School is part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board.
