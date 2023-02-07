Westmount's blue collar workers hold two-day strike

Blue collar workers employed by the City of Westmount are holding a two-day strike from Tuesday to Thursday.

The strike began Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will end at the same time Thursday.

The 124 workers are members of the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal, which is a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated with the FTQ.

The City of Westmount and the blue-collar union have already entered a mediation phase. By launching a 48-hour strike under its pressure tactics mandate, which can go as far as an unlimited strike, the union hopes to put more pressure on the city.

The main issues in dispute are wages and work schedules, CUPE reported.

The collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2019.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 7, 2023