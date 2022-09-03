Westmount High students and staff celebrate 150 years

Westmount High School students and staff are celebrating 150 years of educating the community.

From humble beginnings as a small schoolhouse in 1873, the school would eventually become a springboard for people like U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, iconic singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen, and international architect Moshe Safdie.

Students, staff and alum assembled last week to toast the milestone while also cutting the ribbon for new renovations in the entranceway and auditorium.

Michael Cristofaro was principal at the school for 11 years.

"We have students coming from up the hill and students coming from down the hill, so it's great," he told CTV News. "They come together and build friendships over the years."

Grade 11 student and Student Council President Saima Mazumder said Westmount High helped her come out of her shell.

"When I first came here, I was actually pretty shy. I didn't know anyone. But I learned to talk in front of crowds, I've done public speaking, and it's honestly because of student council and because of this school."

Some people, like Vice-Principal Matthew Shapiro, come to Westmount High as students and returned later on as employees.

"The teachers are the best in the school board in terms of cohesion, being at the forefront of all kinds of different movements," said Shapiro, class of 2002. "It's a diverse school, and it's an incredible school to just grow."

The staff say they want students to graduate with more than a diploma.

Karen Allen has been a guidance councillor at Westmount High for almost 30 years.

"They should take advantage of all the wealth of information that our community has to offer, from teachers and each other, so when they leave Westmount High School they're ready to take on challenges and life," Allen said.

Like Shapiro, English Montreal School Board (EMSB) chair Joe Ortona said staff at the school are key to its success.

"The staff is great. That's how a school builds a reputation; people want to come here, parents want to send their kids," he said. "This school is full!"