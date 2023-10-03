WestJet temporarily suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal

Travellers flying between Toronto and Montreal now have one less option for the winter after WestJet temporarily removed service between the two cities.

WestJet spokesperson Madison Kruger said, however, that the route will return in April.

"The WestJet Group remains extremely committed to Eastern Canada," said Kruger in an email.

She added that WestJet is increasing its presence in Eastern Canada with more non-stop flights to Western Canada, "as well as providing more affordable leisure and sun travel opportunities across Canada."

WestJet announced at the end of September that it would be folding its budget Sunwing Airlines into the main WestJet brand. Westjet bought the Toronto-based Sunwing in May.

It is not the first time Westjet has reduced eastern routes in the past year.

In May, Westjet reduced flights between Ottawa and Toronto to one flight per day at 5:30 p.m.

In 2022, direct flights between Ottawa and Halifax were suspended in the fall, and there were no winter flights out of destinations such as Charlottetown, Fredericton and Quebec City.