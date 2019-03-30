

CTV Montreal





A string of porch robberies in the West Island has residents concerned about leaving their belongings outdoors.

The latest incident took place on Thursday, when a UPS delivery was stolen.

Mike Pelle was working from home in Beaconsfield and expecting a delivery but tied up in a meeting.

“I’ve done this before,” he said. “I’ve never had issues in this neighbourhood.”

“I saw basically someone running, grabbing a package, and running away,” he said.

SQ officers arrested a suspect later that day, in Les Cedres.

29-year-old Nicolas Majeur was initially booked for stealing gasoline.

Officers then found several stolen packages in his car, as well as 20 tablets of methamphetamines.

When arrested, he presented police with a false ID and driver's license.

He faces 14 charges, including theft, mail theft, drug possession, and breach of parole.

Majeur was with a 28-year-old man when he was arrested.

The passenger could face charges as well.

Majeur is still in police custody and will appear in court on Monday in Valleyfield.

Common problem

According to a recent survey by Comcast, one in four Americans have fallen victim to porch theft.

UPS does offer tips for theft prevention, saying that consumers can leave special instructions or pick up parcels at a public location.

Police have also increased their efforts by using bait packages to track and catch thieves.