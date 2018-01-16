

CTV Montreal





A West Island family is furious at Ultramar, saying their home was severely damaged by burst water pipes after going without heating oil for weeks.

Over the Christmas holiday, Rana Rifai was in Paris with her family to celebrate her fiftieth birthday. While they were gone, the heating oil ran out despite the family being on the automatic delivery list.

On Jan. 5, Rifai's husbaned called the company, complaining that the temperature in their home had dropped to 10 Celsius.

"They looked and saw we were supposed to deliver oil on Dec. 26, but they never came," said Rifai. "Now that we had no oil they told us they would us on the emergency list and we'd have oil in the next 24 hours."

That night, the temperature dropped further, forcing members of the family to sleep in the same bed for warmth. By morning, it was -1 Celsius.

That day, the pipes in the house’s bathrooms burst.

Rifai said the company had told her they would pay the $15,000 repair bill on Jan. 12, but hasn’t been able to get anyone from the company on the phone since then.

“When I called them, I asked them what’s going to happen,” she said. “They said, email all the pictures and they’ll be looked at and we’ll call you as soon as we can. Nobody’s contacted me.”

A spokesperson for Ultramar said the company has been having problems with deliveries because of the extreme cold weather and tough driving conditions. The spokesperson said they were aware of Rifai’s situation and the company is looking into it.

The Rifai family isn’t alone. Several other West Island residents have said they found themselves out in the cold during the recent stretch of bad weather due to late heating oil deliveries from Ultramar.