Some West Island residents are finding themselves out in the cold when it comes to getting refills of their heating oil, thanks to a delay in deliveries during the worst possible time of year.

Lise Bergeron, who lives on Ile Bizard, said she woke up with no heat on Saturday.

“I went out to check the furnace and the oil tank and that’s when I noticed the oil tank was empty,” she said.

Bergeron called her supplier, Ultramar, but the matter was not settled quickly.

“They took down my information and said ‘No problem, we’ll be sending someone over,” she said. “They just couldn’t say when.”

As of Monday, Bergeron still had not received her oil as the temperature in her house has gone as low as 13 Celsius. What little heat she does have is coming from a small electric fireplace and the lack of heat has also extended to her water.

“This is the first time I’ve had an issue with oil,” she said. “I’ve been dealing with the same company for years and I’ve never had any issues.”

In Dollard, Hassan Bzioui said he feels lucky to have electric heating in part of his home but his main furnace is powered by oil. He said his tank has been empty for a week and while Ultrama has promised deliveries, none have come.

“They said there’s a lot of customers in the West Island that have this problem, but they don’t have enough drivers,” he said.

In a statement, Ultramar acknowledged issues with deliveries in Montreal, citing the recent cold snap and difficult driving conditions.