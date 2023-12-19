Welding led to deadly explosion at Quebec propane company last January: safety board

Quebec's workplace safety board says a fatal explosion earlier this year at a fuel distributor might have been avoided had proper safety procedures been followed.

The board, known as the CNESST, released its report today on the explosion that killed three people on Jan. 12 at Propane Lafortune in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Board inspector Annie Lepine says a welder was sealing cracks in a fuel tanker truck when sparks from his tool came into contact with gas vapour.

The explosion and ensuing fire killed the welder, Christophe Paradis, 26, and two secretaries working in an adjacent office, Celine Pilon, 65, and France Desrosiers, 65.

Board inspector Martin Rondeau says the company and the welding contractor should have verified that the tanker was empty of fuel before work started.

Rondeau says the risk of danger was increased because the welding was being done indoors.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 19, 2023.