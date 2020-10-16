MONTREAL -- In addition to heavy rain forecast for the weekend, work crews will be out on Highway 15 South, the Ville-Marie Expressway, the Bonaventure Highway and elsewhere in the region.

However, some areas in the Turcot interchange are opening starting next week, so it's not all bad news.

Drivers should note the following closures and adjust trips where warranted.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE OPENINGS

As of Monday at 5 a.m., the following sections of road will reopen:

Pullman Blvd., between Notre-Dame St. West and Saint-Rémi St.

The Pullman Blvd. entrance for the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) East, towards the city centre.

Saint-Rémi St. (under R-136 / A-720), between the Saint Jacques St. / Pullman Blvd. intersection and Cazelais St.

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720 / R-136) heading west, the Pullman and Decarie Blvd. exit.

HIGHWAY 15 AND TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

ON THE SOUTH AXIS

Highway 15 South between the Turcot interchange (at exit 63-E) and the De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Girouard Ave. entrance.

The Turcot interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to Highway 20 West (towards Lachine).

The Turcot interchange ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Highway 15 South.

ON THE NORTH AXIS

One of three lanes on Highway 15 North between the De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance and the interchange.

The ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Decarie North.

Default closure of the Saint-Jacques St. entrance for the the Decarie (A-15).

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (A-720 / R-136) CORRIDOR

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720 / R-136) West in the Ville-Marie tunnel, between the Robert Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) and the Turcot.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The three Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) ramps in the Turcot leading to the Decarie (A-15) North, Highway 15 South (towards Nuns' Island, Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) and Highway 20 West (towards Lachine)

The Saint-Antoine St. East and Hotel-de-Ville Ave./ Sanguinet St. entrances.

The Lucien-L’Allier and Saint-Antoine West streets entrances.

On Rene-Levesque Blvd., the Fort St. entrance.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Dorval, Highway 20 (du Souvenir) in both directions, between the Pine Beach Blvd., Fénelon Blvd. exit (54) eastbound and the Dorval Ave. exit (56-E) westbound.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

One out of two lanes of Highway 13 South at Highway 40.

Default closure of the ramp leading from Highway 40 West to Highway 13 South.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) West towards downtwon between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and the next entrance.

HIGHWAY 10 / ROUTE-132 / PONT SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN EXCHANGER

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Brossard, Route-132 East and West, between the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge exits (53 eastbound and 75 westbound) and the following entrances.

On the Eastern Townships Autoroute (A-10) East near Pelletier Blvd., before the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, partial closure of two out of three lanes.

LAURENTIANS INTERCHANGE

The ramp leading from the Laurentians Autoroute (15) South to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East (exit 1-E) will be closed according to the following schedule:

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

One of two lanes on the ramp will be closed from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.

The ramp leading from the Laurentians Autoroute (A-15) to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West (exit 1-O) will be closed according to the following schedule:

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In the ramp, one out of two lanes will be closed from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.

OTHER

In the Turcot Project - Saint-Jacques St. will be closed in both directions, between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St./ De Courcelle St., from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

In Labelle, on the R-117, one lane will be open in each direction between km 147 and 148.5 in the Ouellette Bridge sector spanning the Noir stream, at the edge of Riviere-Rouge, from Friday at 7 p.m. at Monday at 7 a.m.

Starting Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes in the Atwater Ave. exit (2) off the Ville-Marie Expressway (A-720) will be closed until the end of the month.

All work may be cancelled, modified or postponed depending on weather or other constraints.

For detours and other information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.