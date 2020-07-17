Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Mercier Bridge work blitz begins this weekend
Weekend Traffic: Mercier Bridge work blitz begins this weekend
FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
MONTREAL -- Those planning to hit the road in the greater Montreal area should be advised that there is going to be construction on the Honore-Mercier Bridge, Ville-Marie Expressway westbound, and, as always, the Turcot Exchange.
In addition, the Eastern Townships Highway in Brossard is worth avoiding.
THE HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. until August 17, take note of the following alterations to traffic on the bridge:
- The side of the bridge towards Montreal from Kahnawake is closed. There will be one lane in operation in each direction on the Kahnawake-bound side.
- Trucks with three or more axles are banned from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. towards Montreal and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. towards the South Shore. Trucks are advised to take the Victoria Bridge.
- Public transportation is free from July 20 to 24 on the Candiac exo4 line and buses in the Southwest and Haut-Saint-Laurent sectors that use the bridge.
VILLE-MARIE TUNNEL AND THE TURCOT EXCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.
- The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) is closed heading west between the Robert-Bourassa Blvd. exit (5) in the tunnel and the Turcot.
Default closures as a result:
- The two ramps leading from the Ville-Marie Expressway to Highway 20 West.
- The Saint-Antoine East and Hotel-de-Ville entrances
- The Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance
- The entrance from Rene-Levesque Blvd.
HIGHWAY 15 AND THE TURCOT EXCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:
- The ramp leading from the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15 South) to Highway 20 West towards Lachine.
- The ramp leading from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway North.
- The Decarie Expressway between the Turcot and Atwater Ave. entrance.
Default closings as a result:
- The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South towards Nuns' Island.
- The De La Verendrye Blvd. entrance.
The following is a long-term closure until the end of August:
- The De La Verendrye Blvd. exit (62) from Highway 15 North.
THE EASTERN TOWNSHIPS HIGHWAY (HIGHWAY 10)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:
- In Brossard, the Eastern Townships Highway West (10) between the Highway 30 exit (11) and the Taschereau Blvd. entrance.
- One of three lanes on the Towships Highway East at the Leduc Blvd. (11) exit.
- Three of four lanes of the Townships Highway East at the Taschereau Blvd. exit (8).
HIGHWAY 520 (FROM COTE-DE-LIESSE)
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures are in effect:
- Highway 520 East between the Dorval roundabout (Highway 20) and the 55th Ave. entrance.
- Highway 520 West between the 55th Ave. exit (2) and the Dorval roundabout.
THE TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
- Notre-Dame West St. between chemin de la Cote-Saint Paul and Monk Blvd.
METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 40)
From Sunday 7 at a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:
Two of three lanes on the Metropolitan near the Highway 520 West exit.
The service road with the ramp leading to the Metropolitan East.
THE HIGHWAY 20/HIGHWAY 25/HIGHWAY 132 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:
- In Longueuil on Highway 132 East, the Highway 20 East exit (89-E).
- On Highway 132 East and West om the interchange, one out of three lanes.
HIGHWAY 25
From Friday at midnight until early September the following is closed:
- In Saint-Roch-de-l´Achigan, one out of two lanes on Highway 25 Ssouth at the height of the bridge spanning the river L'Achigan (km 44).
Detours are in place for all closures.