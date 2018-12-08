

CTV Montreal





Wellington Street in Verdun has been through a lot of changes since its heyday in the 50’s and 60’s.

After a dry spell when bars were banned, the thoroughfare is now undergoing a renaissance.

Decades ago, it was a hot spot – but then the metro came along in 1978, giving locals easier access to restaurants downtown.

The borough’s prohibition on serving booze in restaurants didn’t help either, but when the bylaw was overturned five years ago, new restaurants quickly sprung up along the central stretch.

From traditional Italian, to Asian, to street food - there's something for everyone along the central stretch.

Watch the video above to find out what’s cooking.