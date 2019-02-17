

CTV Montreal





Within a Saint-Laurent industrial park, a very unique restaurant is hiding.

‘Bab Sharqi’ serves up Syrian food - owner Samer Kassis survived war to come to Canada and share a piece of his home.

“I have bad experience in the was - I survived an explosion,” he explained. “I want people to be safe.”

For years, Syria has been in the heart of a conflict zone.

Kassis came to Canada in 2013 to escape the violence - nearly 25,000 Syrians now call Montreal home, according to the 2016 census.

He’s helping those who were in his shoes: the majority of his staff are Syrian refugees.

“Canada opened the doors for Syrian refugees, [so] I try to find a good way to arrive to Canada to start a new life here,” he added.

Kassis designed the interior to look like a Syrian home, and it has reminders of his native land all over the walls – from his grandfather’s pistol to candy wrappers from popular Middle Eastern treats.

The name Bab Sharqi is borrowed from one of the eight gates of Damascus.

“I studied there, my school was there - like that name because I have memories there,” Kassis said.

In the kitchen, Atiat Kaouk prepares some of the dishes, like traditional salads, or speciality beef plates.

Kaouk says Syrian food is much like other Middle Eastern cuisine, but with some distinct differences in spice and flavour.

“It's got a different taste,” she said. “The ingredients are mostly the same, but every country does things a little differently.”