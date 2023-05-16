Weather warning: Frost advisory in effect for Montreal area

Gardeners take heed: a frost advisory is in effect for parts of southwestern Quebec.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:

Metro Montréal - Laval

Vaudreuil area

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area

Sherbrooke area, Que.

Temperatures will fall below the freezing mark overnight Wednesday, the weather agency warned. A widespread frost event is expected.

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, and so Environment Canada is suggesting people protect their frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Some good news in the forecast for Montreal: The rain is expected to clear up this evening, with sunny skies from Wednesday through Saturday.

Temperatures will warm up considerably throughout the week, too. While there’s only a high of 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, by Saturday, Montreal will see a high of 27 C.