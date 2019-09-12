

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirmed on Thursday his party is following through on a promise made in the budget to reimburse some costs of eyeglasses for Quebecers under the age of 18.

The program was first made public when the budget was rolled out in March and went into effect on Sept. 1.

Under the program, Quebecers are eligible for a refund of $250 when buying glasses or contact lenses for people under 18.

According to the CAQ the measure could, in theory, pay $36 million back to taxpayers each year.

Government officials said they believe the program could help reduce the province’s dropout rate.