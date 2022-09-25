'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
The scenario playing out in Quebec in the lead-up to next month’s provincial election may seem like déjà vu for residents of Ontario, where the Progressive Conservatives won a second majority in June.
Doug Ford’s victory came as voter turnout in that province reached an all-time low — about 43 per cent, according to preliminary results — and some observers have blamed the drop in participation to the lack of a competitive race or galvanizing issue.
In Quebec, where the incumbent Coalition Avenir Québec has maintained a commanding lead in the polls throughout the campaign, some political parties have raised concerns the province could be headed toward a low voter turnout on Oct. 3.
Earlier this week, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade pointed to Ontario in calling for voters to mobilize against the CAQ and its leader, François Legault.
“Go out and vote," Anglade told reporters. "We saw what happened in Ontario."
Meanwhile, the organization that oversees Quebec's election has broadened its get-out-the-vote message to the social media platform TikTok in an effort to reverse a downward trend in voter turnout, particularly among younger people. In the 2018 provincial election, 66.45 per cent of voters cast a ballot, a drop of nearly five percentage points from 2014. The turnout for those 35 and under was 53.41 per cent, 16 percentage points lower than for voters older than 35.
Like many other incumbents, Ford and Legault have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with solid public support, and there doesn't seem to be a broad appetite for change, according to political experts. Both leaders also saw formerly strong rivals — the provincial Liberal parties — perform poorly, and opposition parties fail to set the agenda or a viable ballot issue, they said.
An election that "looks like a foregone conclusion" may discourage some from voting because they feel it won't make a difference, said Peter Graefe, a political science professor at McMaster University.
That might be the case this time for Quebecers who usually support the Liberals since the party won't likely form government, he said. Since the last election, the Quebec Liberals have struggled to connect with francophones and have alienated part of their anglophone base in Montreal by being seen as weak on language issues.
Other voters, however, may be more motivated, particularly those who back the Conservative Party of Quebec and its opposition to the CAQ's pandemic measures, Graefe said.
Even if the province doesn't seem poised for a change of leadership, the race for second place may be a draw for some voters, especially as polls suggest the Liberals could lose their status as official Opposition, said Geneviève Tellier, a political science professor at the University of Ottawa.
A Leger poll released earlier this week suggests support for the CAQ was at 38 per cent, more than double that of its closest runners-up. Three parties — the Liberals, Québec solidaire and the Conservatives — were at 16 per cent, while the Parti Québécois was at 13 per cent support.
"It's still uncertain and so it's a three-way race with the Conservatives, the Liberals and (Québec solidaire) in popular support," which could lead to some interesting battles in certain ridings, Tellier said.
"There could be some surprises" in ridings such as Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships, where popular Québec solidaire incumbent Christine Labrie is facing a challenge from a high-profile CAQ candidate: former Longueuil, Que., mayor Caroline St-Hilaire.
The fact that five major parties are competing for the first time is also "a big novelty" that may stir public interest, Tellier said.
And without the traditional question of sovereignty and federalism on the ballot, there's an opportunity for people to vote based on other issues they care about, she added. "And so people will have interest in different topics and that may dictate their choice in a new way."
Graefe, however, said having sovereignty off the ballot could instead lessen the incentive to vote if people feel the stakes aren't as high. "In this instance that kind of existential question has been taken off the table, and so it becomes more like an election in any other province," he said.
Just over a week before the election, Montreal resident Patricia Machabee still wasn’t sure who to vote for — or even if she would vote at all.
Though she believes voting is a civic duty, there isn't much motivation when the CAQ appears poised to win, she said in a recent interview. “My vote isn’t even really going to count."
What's more, none of the other options are appealing this time, she said, adding that her husband is also on the fence about casting a ballot, for similar reasons.
“I've been voting Liberal for most of my life, since I've been allowed to vote … but nobody’s got me excited," she said. "I'm going to have to try to figure out what I'm going to do."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
Officials across Eastern Canada set to begin assessing full scope of storm damage
After hammering Atlantic Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec, with Environment Canada saying the storm will continue to weaken as it tracks across southeastern Labrador and over the Labrador Sea.
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Channel-Port aux Basques under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basques in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
-
Ontario government won't divulge progress in autism program rollout
The Ontario government is refusing to publicly divulge its progress in enrolling children in core autism therapies.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Officials across Eastern Canada set to begin assessing full scope of storm damage
After hammering Atlantic Canada, post-tropical storm Fiona has moved inland in southeastern Quebec, with Environment Canada saying the storm will continue to weaken as it tracks across southeastern Labrador and over the Labrador Sea.
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona brought powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes Saturday resulting in hundreds of thousands of people losing power.
London
-
Pedestrian killed in hit and run early Sunday morning: OPP
Brant County OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run early Sunday morning on Muir Road North, located east of Woodstock.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road remain closed while police investigate.
Northern Ontario
-
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
-
Second annual Timmins MiniCon underway this weekend
The Northern Ontario Expo is holding its second annual Timmins MiniCon this weekend, to celebrate geek culture and give local vendors more exposure in the community.
-
Ontario government won't divulge progress in autism program rollout
The Ontario government is refusing to publicly divulge its progress in enrolling children in core autism therapies.
Calgary
-
Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11
The Lions also came out on the wrong side of the penalty tally. After last week’s thriller at McMahon Stadium included 215 yards in total penalties, B.C. was whistled for six penalties for 65 yards on Saturday. That included a critical major foul on Jordan Williams that gave Calgary good position near centre field before Philpot’s monster catch shortly before halftime.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian killed in hit and run early Sunday morning: OPP
Brant County OPP are searching for the driver of a pickup that allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run early Sunday morning on Muir Road North, located east of Woodstock.
-
‘We’re not giving up’: mother continues search for answers in son’s death
The mother of Joshua Bennett, an 18-year-old Etobicoke man found dead in Kitchener last year, is not giving up her search for answers, as she returned to the community on Saturday in hopes of gaining more information about what happened to her son.
-
Homecoming weekend raises safety concerns in Waterloo region
Partygoers have returned to Waterloo’s university district for homecoming festivities and revelers are excited to be back taking part in a long-standing tradition they missed out on because of the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Former Whistler, Vancouver fire chief John McKearney receives national honour
After more than 40 years of service, former Vancouver and Whistler fire chief John McKearney has received one of the highest honours in his field.
-
Vancouver mayoral candidates debate how to make Chinatown, DTES safer
The increase in street crime and random violence that's currently plaguing Vancouver is particularly noticeable in Chinatown.
-
5 overdose deaths in 9 hours prompt police warning in Kelowna, B.C.
Five people died of overdoses in nine hours in Kelowna on Saturday, according to local police.
Edmonton
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
-
Backyard stage brings live music opportunities to Fort Saskatchewan neighborhood
A Fort Saskatchewan family is looking to create a new live music venue in their community – right in their backyard.
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
Windsor
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Highway 401 eastbound lanes reopen after fatal crash claims two lives
A section of Highway 401 east of Belle River Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ont. reopened Saturday morning after a fatal three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people on Friday night.
-
Boblo Island reverting back to 'Bois Blanc,' ready for hundreds of new homes
An island in Amherstburg, Ont. steeped in history is open for business. Once a landmark amusement park, Boblo Island is ready to triple its current population through a new development. Amico Group originally bought the land in the mid 2000s, and their ultimate goal was to continue developing the land for residential use, while respecting the existing environment.
Regina
-
Women in Curling Summit 'hits the button' in Regina
For the first time ever, Saskatchewan hosted the Women in Curling Summit. The one day event was held in Regina on Saturday and acted as an introduction to one of Canada’s premier winter activities.
-
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
-
Two women charged in Regina following stolen vehicle incident: Regina police
A stolen vehicle was intercepted and two women were arrested by Regina police after an incident on Sept. 21.
Ottawa
-
One dead in small plane crash near Bobs Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon near the southern tip of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston.
-
St. Brigid's owner pleased with decision to uphold eviction of United People of Canada
The owner of the church that a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group has been occupying for weeks says he is pleased that a judge sided with him and ordered the group's eviction.
-
Feds to send military assistance, match Red Cross donations for Fiona recovery
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces and match any donations to the Canadian Red Cross.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Puppy trapped in well rescued by Sask. fire crews
Buckland Fire and Rescue were called out to the Wahpeton Dakota Nation with reports that someone was stuck in a well Friday night and ended up saving a puppy.
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.