'We're making management's job harder', says forward Josh Anderson as trade deadline approaches

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon