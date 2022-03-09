Habs forwards Paul Byron and Jake Evans back in action against the Canucks

Forwards Paul Byron and Jake Evans will return to action Wednesday night when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks.

Byron, 32, has missed the last four games with the Habs with an upper-body injury. He also missed the first 43 games of the season after undergoing hip surgery over the summer.

In nine games this season, Byron has one goal and one assist.

Evans skipped Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers after suffering an upper-body injury two days earlier against the Calgary Flames.

Evans, 25, has seven goals and nine assists in 47 games this season.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Jake Evans et Paul Byron joueront ce soir. Michael Pezzetta et Mathieu Perreault seront laissés de côté.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Jake Evans and Paul Byron will play tonight. Michael Pezzetta and Mathieu Perreault will be healthy scratches. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 9, 2022

The Canadiens (15-34-7) will be looking for their eighth win in nine games.

The Canucks (28-23-6) have won five of their last six games.