MONTREAL – It’s the big question at the National Assembly in Quebec City Thursday: should Montreal, and some of its surrounding municipalities, have proposed postponing Halloween due to possible bad weather?

“I’ll let the municipalities take decisions,” Quebec Premier François Legault said. “The weather is different from one city to the other.”

The delay comes after Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Greater Montreal area, with up to 80 millimetres of rain expected to fall by Friday morning. The weather agency also warned that winds could kick up to 90 km/h.

Shortly after the weather warning was issued, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to suggest rescheduling Halloween on Friday.

Avis météo: j’invite les petits et grands Montréalais.e.s à passer l’#Halloween vendredi en raison de la pluie et des vents violents annoncés demain. Nos services seront au rendez-vous, et faites preuve de prudence comme à l’habitude. Bonne cueillette de bonbons! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/B0CKoP7mu0 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 30, 2019

Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) MNA Christian Dubé says he’s all for Halloween being delayed, simply because candy is cheaper on Nov. 1.

“I love chocolate, and I think…we should go on Friday because we’ll have the candy on discount, so I think that’s the right way to look at it,” he said.

“And the kids could have an excuse to have both days [to trick or treat].”

So, that begs the question: if candy is cheaper the day after a holiday, should Valentine’s Day also be postponed to Feb. 15?