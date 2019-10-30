MONTREAL -- The weather forecast for Halloween is grim and ghoulish, but no one wants to tell an eager trick-or-treater that candy collecting is cancelled.

To prevent clammy costumes (and parental misery) celebrate All Hallows’ Eve indoors this year at one of these less tempestuous events:

October 31st:

Cote-St-Luc Public Library is holding a Halloween party from 4 pm -6 pm. There will be a scavenger hunt and spooky stories.

Halloween at Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Library – children wearing costumes will get candy from 10 am – 8 pm. Or, visit 'The Pumpkin House' in Parc Aumais to visit a friendly witch’s house and receive hot chocolate and candy from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

Enter the ‘hallways of terror’ at Montreal Police station 11 on Somerled in N.D.G., 5 pm - 9 pm. There will be candy to calm the nerves.

In Town of Mount-Royal, children in costume can stop by to receive a bag of candy at the Reginald J.P. Dawson Library, 5:30 pm – 8 pm.

In St-Laurent, visit the Faubourg Bois-Franc for a Halloween party, offering free makeup application, costumed characters and sweet treats.

The whole family is invited to Galerie des Souces in D.D.O for Halloween fun including, scientific experiments, slime and candy. 3 pm – 6 pm.

A haunted house will welcome you for thrills and chills at the Centre St-Charles in the Sud-Ouest Borough from 4 pm – 8 pm.

If you have a little one, 3-5 year-olds are invited to a witch and ghost-themed story-time in French, at Marie-Uguay Library in Ville Emard.

The Westmount Public Security Unit is holding a “terrifying and fun” evening at its haunted house. Not suitable for young children. 5:30 – 8 pm.

Hampstead’s “less intense” haunted house at the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre runs from 5:30 pm – 6 pm. After that, things get creepier until 8 pm.

The Great Pumpkin Ball at Montreal’s Botanical Garden is open on Halloween until 9 pm. The good witch Esmerelda invites people of all ages, to see about 800 squashes and pumpkins.

The Canadian Railway Museum in St-Constant has haunted trains on display along with other spooky scenes suitable for children, and it’s open from 10 am-5 pm.