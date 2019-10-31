MONTREAL - While Montreal's mayor, and authorities in other municipalities, are advising residents to postpone Halloween festivities by a day due to bad weather forecast for Thursday, others are going ahead with trick or treating as planned.

Here's a list of cities and suburbs in the Montreal area that are either postponing Halloween or going ahead as planned. (We'll update this list throughout the day as we receive more information):

Postponed

Montreal

Westmount

Longueuil

Varennes

Mont-Saint-Hilaire

Beloeil

Candiac

Sainte-Julie

Brossard

Saint-Bruno

Saint-Lambert

Not postponed

Laval

Montreal-West

Cote-Saint-Luc

Town of Mount Royal

Chateauguay

