MONTREAL - While Montreal's mayor, and authorities in other municipalities, are advising residents to postpone Halloween festivities by a day due to bad weather forecast for Thursday, others are going ahead with trick or treating as planned.

Here's a list of cities and suburbs in the Montreal area that are either postponing Halloween or going ahead as planned. (We'll update this list throughout the day as we receive more information):

Postponed

  • Montreal
  • Westmount
  • Longueuil
  • Varennes
  • Mont-Saint-Hilaire
  • Beloeil
  • Candiac
  • Sainte-Julie
  • Brossard
  • Saint-Bruno
  • Saint-Lambert

Not postponed

  • Laval
  • Montreal-West
  • Cote-Saint-Luc
  • Town of Mount Royal
  • Chateauguay

