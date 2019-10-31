To trick or treat or not to trick or treat? It depends on where you live
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 9:51AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:06AM EDT
MONTREAL - While Montreal's mayor, and authorities in other municipalities, are advising residents to postpone Halloween festivities by a day due to bad weather forecast for Thursday, others are going ahead with trick or treating as planned.
Here's a list of cities and suburbs in the Montreal area that are either postponing Halloween or going ahead as planned. (We'll update this list throughout the day as we receive more information):
Postponed
- Montreal
- Westmount
- Longueuil
- Varennes
- Mont-Saint-Hilaire
- Beloeil
- Candiac
- Sainte-Julie
- Brossard
- Saint-Bruno
- Saint-Lambert
Not postponed
- Laval
- Montreal-West
- Cote-Saint-Luc
- Town of Mount Royal
- Chateauguay
And if you missed it, here's our list of suggested indoor Halloween activities that do not involve getting soaked by rain and hammered by wind.
RELATED IMAGES