MONTREAL – No matter what day you’ve decided to celebrate Halloween this year, Montreal police are warning parents to make sure to check each piece of candy before allowing kids to eat it.

That also applies to any nibbles you might steal from their loot bag when they’re fast asleep.

This comes after several suspected cases of tainted candy in the last few years in North America, with reports of razors, needles and poison found in treats.

Authorities note parents should also check to make sure cannabis edibles don’t make their way into their kids’ goodie bags.

In addition to making sure the sweets your kids unwrap are only full of sugary goodness, Montreal police is offering up several safety tips for families heading out to trick or treat: