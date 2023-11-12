'We, as Quebecois, want a ceasefire': Thousands march for Gaza in Montreal
Thousands gathered in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon for another demonstration calling for the Israel-Hamas war to end in a ceasefire.
It's the second march of its kind in three days. Some demonstrators told CTV they believe Canadian politicians should do more to promote peace in Gaza as the death toll in the strip climbs.
The march took place in the aftermath of reported strikes in and around Gaza City's main hospital. Thousands of residents were forced to flee south as Israel intensified its assault on the territory's largest city.
The death toll in the strip has surpassed 11,000, according to Gaza officials.
"I want to show that we, as Quebecois, want a ceasefire now," one demonstrator told CTV. Many protestors shared similar messages: that too many innocent lives have been lost.
"I think this shows us the importance of continuing to demonstrate," said Sarah Shamy of the Palestinian Youth Movement.
"I think that the Canadian public officials are betting on just ignoring us and having this momentum die out. For the past 4 weeks, our numbers have only increased," she said.
People take part in a Pro-Palestine rally in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A RIGHT TO DEMONSTRATE?
The future of Montrealers' ability to demonstrate was questioned earlier this week when Quebec Premier Francois Legault wouldn't rule out banning demonstrations surrounding the war.
He made the comment after two Jewish schools were shot at in Montreal, acts his education minister called "a form of terrorism."
Police presence around Jewish institutions has grown in recent days as officers investigate violent acts near education and faith centres. On Sunday, police confirmed one Jewish school had been shot at for a second time in a matter of days.
Montreal police are analyzing the "from the river to the sea" slogan heard at Sunday's march. Police say they aim to determine whether it crosses into hate speech.
Those words have been echoed all over the world as protestors call for an end to this most recent instance of violence in the region. They have also drawn controversy since their meaning can be interpreted differently, depending on who hears them.
Many Palestinian activists say it's a call for peace and equality after 75 years of Israeli statehood and decades-long Israeli military rule over millions of Palestinians. Jews may hear it as a demand for Israel's destruction.
PEACE AND COLLABORATION
Since the Israel-Hamas war began, there has been a significant spike in hate crimes in Montreal.
Police statistics gathered from Oct. 7 (the start of the war) to Nov. 7 reveal 98 reported hate crimes in the city. Of those, 73 were against the Jewish community, while 25 were against the Arab-Muslim community -- though both numbers are likely under-reported.
In a separate event Sunday, a diverse group of women from various professional fields joined in calls for peace and collaboration among Montrealers in the face of war in the Middle East.
The event was organized by anti-racism group CRARR, and featured Palestinian and Jewish members on the panel. They urged people to speak out for what they believe is correct and do it peacefully.
People take part in a Pro-Palestinian rally in Montreal, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
"To the people that committed these acts of violence, they have no place in our society," said McGill University public policy professor Pearl Eliadis. "None of them speak for any of us."
"It's not up to Jews to face anti-Semitism alone. The same way that it's not up to Muslims to face Islamaphobia alone," said Mélissa Rina Shriqui of Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom.
-- Published with files from CTV's Matt Grillo and Max Harrold and The Associated Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials.
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire a second time
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members have left Gaza
Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.
Toronto
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Police respond to reports of home explosion in Scarborough, search for potential occupant
Toronto fire will continue its search for an unaccounted for person on Monday morning after a house exploded in Scarborough.
-
The most viewed home in Canada is a $14 million house west of Toronto: report
A multi-million-dollar house in Milton, Ont. is unofficially dubbed the 'Bugatti' of luxury real estate, which may be why it was the most viewed home in Canada on Zoocasa last month.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadians among the biggest spenders at Christmas: Retail Council of Canada
The Retail Council of Canada’s most recent survey is showing people from coast-to-coast are still putting out plenty of cash around Christmas time, especially in Atlantic Canada.
-
AIM task force expected to release conclusion report by end of November
American Iron and Metal’s operations on the Saint John Harbour have been suspended for almost two months since the fire on Sept. 15.
-
41-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sackville
The Halifax District RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a home in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
London
-
Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday
London Police have closed a section of Adelaide Street tonight as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
Lastman’s Bad Boy nears bankruptcy, undergoing 'restructuring' proceedings
Citing a 'challenging economic environment,' Lastman’s Bad Boy has filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as it undergoes restructuring proceedings. The company said all stores — including its London location — remain open.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in Moose Factory death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have release the name of the victim in the ongoing death investigation being conducted in Moose Factory with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and are looking for video footage from the area between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
-
Freedom Sisters turning the Sault purple
A campaign is underway in Sault Ste. Marie to turn the city purple in an effort to raise awareness of violence against women.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Calgary
-
Japanese hockey players in Calgary to play exhibition series
A group of Japanese youngsters got a very Calgary welcome Saturday.
-
Ice climber killed in Kananaskis avalanche Saturday
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
-
Final building in Calgary's second Chinatown set for demolition
Out with the old and in with the new, two historic building in Calgary’s second Chinatown set to be demolished for 18-storey tower.
Kitchener
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
-
'We need to have our closure': Sister seeks answers for brother’s murder following arrests
The sister of a murdered Kitchener man is speaking out about her brother, his legacy and the arrests for his kidnapping and murder.
-
Two youths stabbed at Cambridge mall
Two youths were stabbed, and another arrested, after a fight broke out at Cambridge Centre Mall.
Vancouver
-
Family seeks answers as man in mental health crisis presumed dead after interaction with RCMP
According to his family, Don Bennett was an avid horseman, and loving father and grandfather with a trademark boisterous personality.
-
Three housing affordability motions coming to Vancouver city council this week
Vancouver City Hall will welcome three motions this week, all focused on housing affordability.
-
Squamish, B.C., man killed by avalanche in Alberta
A man from Squamish, B.C., was killed in an avalanche near the B.C.-Alta. border on Saturday, Mounties confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Thousands march in downtown Edmonton in support of ceasefire in Gaza
Protesters Sunday carried a long cloth scroll bearing the names of the more than 11,000 people who have been reportedly killed in Gaza.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Integram members reach tentative agreement
It was announced Sunday evening that all Integram foam employees are to report to work beginning Monday, November 13
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor police investigating after fire breaks out at Jackson Park
Windsor police are investigating after a fire broke out at Jackson Park on Sunday afternoon. Officials said the cause is unknown, but bales of hay that were part of the Bright Lights Windsor display caught fire.
-
'It brings people together': Families kick off the holiday season as Santa Claus arrives in Windsor
A day after Remembrance Day, many people in Windsor, Ont. switched into holiday mode with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at a local mall on Sunday morning.
Regina
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa organization helping parents install car seats in jeopardy
A local Ottawa charity known for helping parents install their car seats correctly is now looking for help to keep its doors open.
-
Police investigating discovery of a body in water near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a report of a female found in a body of water near Pakenham shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.
-
Federal and municipal schedule changes in Ottawa on Monday
With Remembrance Day falling on a weekend, some city of Ottawa and federal services will be affected on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
-
Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say
A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.