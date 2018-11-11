Featured Video
Watch: Rescue operation successful after car, driver flip into hole in Montreal East
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 12:18PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 11, 2018 4:51PM EST
Montreal firefighters were called to extract a car and driver that flipped into a hole on a construction site in Montreal East on Saturday night.
According to the SPVM, the 64-year-old man was headed east on Henri Bourassa Boulevard around 10 p.m. when he struck a vehicle at the corner of Rodolphe-Forget Boulevard.
While trying to accelerate and leave the scene, the man drove into a hole on a construction site - flipping his car over.
A rescue team with the fire department was able to extract the man from his vehicle, and he was transported to hospital.
He was not seriously injured, and police have not determined whether alcohol played a role in the incident.
