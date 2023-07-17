WATCH: Former farm girl rescues young owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson was returning from an estate sale on Doctor Penfield Avenue on Saturday around 11 a.m. when she noticed something was watching her.
The eyes belonged to a juvenile northern saw-whet owl, a nocturnal bird of prey that should not have been on the ground before noon on the busy Montreal street.
"He looked injured, and I felt really bad," said MacPherson, who decided to leave the bird there, hoping that he would find his way to safety.
She returned in the evening to check on the owl, this time bringing gloves and a basket in case the owl was still there.
"Sure enough, he was still there," said MacPherson. "He was super at risk because he couldn't fly and I also thought he must be dehydrated because he was at the same spot for at least eight hours."
MacPherson grew up on a farm and has a wealth of experience treating injured animals. She carefully took the bird home and called the city that recommended she keep the bird in a safe place before bringing him to a refuge centre.
She put him in a soft dog carrier and left him in a cool, dark place overnight.
On Sunday morning, a volunteer picked him up and took the bird to the university veterinary hospital in St-Hyacinthe (CHUV), where MacPherson was told he is recovering.
With reporting from CTV News journalist Joe Lofaro.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C -- or 104 F -- on a continent already overburdened by tourists.
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Diana could fetch US$50,000 at auction
A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the late Diana is expected to sell for more than US$50,000 at auction.
'Saddened but not shocked': Gender studies professor concerned about fallout from triple stabbing in university classroom
After a stabbing at the University of Waterloo left three people injured, one professor explains how staff members at her university are evaluating the safety of their own classrooms.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Toronto
-
Toronto entrepreneur pledges $20K to house refugees stuck on city streets
A Toronto entrepreneur has personally pledged to donate at least $20,000 to house refugees who have been camped out in downtown Toronto for weeks.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
Atlantic
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Enterococci bacteria found in Nova Scotia beaches
Known for its scenic beauty and as a favourite destination to cool off for locals and tourists alike, Queensland Beach and Bayswater Beach are temporarily closed due to water quality concerns.
London
-
Man struck by train in hospital with critical injuries
Around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Maitland Street and York Street
-
Chemical spill reported in south east London
Diversey is a provider of cleaning and hygiene products that serves the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management markets.
-
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Police say a man from southern Ont. was driving 180 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 23-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northwest community of Bowness.
-
Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
-
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Kitchener
-
Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died
The motorcycle driver who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.
-
Police interaction at Pinehurst Conservation Area results in injury, SIU invokes mandate
Ontario’s police watchdog will be investigating an interaction at Pinehurst Conversation Area that resulted in someone getting hurt.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
-
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
Edmonton
-
RCMP ask for help finding person 'struggling' in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke clears and steady rain rolls in
After a weekend of smoky conditions, the air quality health index has lowered to the "moderate risk" range in Edmonton this morning.
Windsor
-
Arrest made in Chatham after threats and robbery
Around 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, police said the woman stole a large amount of money from the victim while threatening them with a firearm.
-
Windsor doctor has license revoked, fined $250K, for professional misconduct and incompetency
Allegations against Dr. Albert Kadri surrounded what the college said was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital polices regarding the renal program at Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Hot, humid and rainy in Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures will read in the high 20s but the humidex value will make it feel more like the low 30s.
Regina
-
Misha Pavelick's accused killer to make second court appearance
The man accused of killing Misha Pavelick at a high school graduation party in 2006 when he was 17 will be back in a Regina courtroom on Monday.
-
Connor Bedard signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they’ve signed Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard to a three-year entry-level contract.
-
Sask. RCMP checked 4,500 vehicles over 3 days at stop check in Chamberlain
Saskatchewan RCMP said approximately 4,500 vehicles were stopped during a three day stop check on Highway 11 in Chamberlain last week.
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417 reopens for Monday morning commute after Bronson Avenue bridge replaced
Highway 417 reopened between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street on Monday morning, after the busy highway was closed all weekend for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hydro Ottawa, union set to return to the bargaining table
Hydro Ottawa and the union representing its workers return to the bargaining table today, as a strike by approximately 400 employees nears the end of a third week.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.