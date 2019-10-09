Eleonore is a six-year-old girl from Montreal who was born with several serious health issues, including syringomyelia, a rare bone-breaking disease.

Her parents describe Eleonore as a vivacious and tenacious little girl who, despite her young age, not only understands her conditions but remains optimistic about her future.

On Wednesday morning, thanks to Toys 'R' Us and Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, Eleonore got to experience something she won't soon forget.

Eleonore had been selected to be the winner of a three-minute shopping spree at the Toys 'R' Us store on Decarie Blvd. in Montreal.

With the help of her family - and several shopping carts - Eleonore collected quite the haul of toys and games, and was greeted like a hero at the finish line.

The Starlight Children's Foundation Canada and Toys 'R' Us have partnered to raise more than $20 million over the years to support seriously ill children and their families in Canada.