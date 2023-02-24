Warming centre open this weekend at Montreal's downtown YMCA

A cold weather protocol is in place for Montreal’s homeless services this weekend.

The wind chill is forecasted to make it feel like -26 Celsius overnight Friday and -27 C Saturday night. Montreal public health officials have warned that low temperatures can lead to a strong increase in risks associated with the cold, including frostbite and hypothermia.

Montreal will stage a temporary emergency site at the Downtown YMCA at 1440 Stanley St. Doors will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. until Monday morning.

The warming centre has a capacity of 80 people and will be staffed with workers and security hired by the city, according to a news release.

A special room will also be made exclusively to women, in compliance with the Gender and Intersectional Analysis (ADS+).

The same operation was carried out during the extreme cold snap in early February.

The City of Montreal said its partners in the health network and community organizations, as well police, will be on the lookout for anyone sleeping rough and will refer them to the shelter services.

Montreal police will have dedicated patrols that will visit places targeted by people experiencing homelessness.

The city noted that 1,600 places are available this winter in the Montreal's shelters and warming huts, the largest number of places in the city’s history, though advocates have said they fear that number isn’t enough.