BROSSARD -- A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Brossard for one day only.

On Wednesday, from noon to 7 p.m., people aged 12 and over can get one of 500 Pfizer doses available at Complexe Bell, located at 8000 Leduc Blvd.

People are invited to go to the clinic to receive their first or second dose.

"If you had made an appointment to receive the vaccine beforehand and decide to go to a walk-in clinic, it is important to cancel your appointment as soon as possible," read a Tuesday news release from public health.

So far, 1,096,557 vaccine doses have been administered in Monteregie, the second most of any region, behind Montreal.

Accross Quebec, approximately 69 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the eligible population aged 12 and up, 78 per cent have gotten their first dose, while 15 per cent have gotten their second.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,955,473 shots have been administered in total.