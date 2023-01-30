Visible minorities under-represented among Quebec public agency leaders
A new report released Monday found that members of visible minorities are still under-represented in senior positions in Quebec public organizations.
The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) found that barriers persist not only to accessing jobs, but even more so to promotion to senior positions, despite the skills of visible minorities.
Commission vice-president Myrlande Pierre who is responsible for the Charter mandate and the application of the Act respecting equal access to employment in public bodies (LAÉE), noted an increase in the representation of visible minorities in certain jobs.
However, she says there is still a long way to go, particularly with regard to the "many stereotypes and prejudices conveyed in society. To address this, it is important to go beyond diversity management to find solutions that effectively tackle systemic and intersectional discrimination in the employment sector."
The report, which is published annually, contains 11 recommendations, some aimed at employers and others at trade unions and the government.
In particular, the commission recommends that both employers and trade unions introduce mandatory training on mechanisms to combat systemic racism and discrimination in employment. It also hopes to see the implementation of specific measures aimed at the advancement and promotion of visible minorities in employment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses
Advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say new guidance for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habits as younger generations drink less and non-alcoholic beverages become more popular.
Federal departments failed to spend $38B on promised programs, services last year
The federal government failed to spend tens of billions of dollars in the last fiscal year on promised programs and services, including new military equipment, affordable housing and support for veterans.
NDP to call for emergency debate in House of Commons over private health care
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will call on the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the privatization of health care.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet set to retire after overseeing Vatican's bishops' office
Marc Ouellet, the Quebec cardinal who oversaw the Vatican's powerful bishops' office and has been recently accused of sexual misconduct, is retiring.
COVID-19 global emergency isn't over: 5 things to know about the WHO decision
The World Health Organization decided Monday not to declare an end to the COVID-19 global public health emergency.
Boris Johnson says Putin said he could hit him with missile
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson said that President Vladimir Putin didn't seem serious about avoiding war in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, and at one point told the British leader it would be easy to kill him with a missile.
How a Canadian scientist is using yeast to help protect future astronauts from cosmic radiation
Research into a simple ingredient used to make bread could help protect future astronauts from the effects of cosmic radiation.
Toronto
-
3 teenagers charged in alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale
Three 15-year-old boys are in police custody following an alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale early Sunday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley being held in Toronto
A funeral is set to take place today in Toronto for former Ontario lieutenant-governor David Onley.
-
Truck rollover, diesel spill blocking highway access to Toronto Pearson Airport
A truck rollover that resulted in a diesel spill is blocking highway accessing to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Atlantic
-
'Deeply disturbing': Halifax police chief speaks out on beating death of Black man by U.S. officers
Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella is among several Canadian police chiefs to speak out against the beating death of a Black man by several police officers in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month.
-
'I personally am affected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
-
Faculty 'energized' on first day of strike at Memorial University of Newfoundland
The president-elect of the faculty union at Memorial University of Newfoundland says his colleagues are energized and united on their first day on the picket line.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.
-
Fatal house fire in London
One person has died after a house fire in London. Crews were called to the scene on Tremont Road near Trafalgar Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
'Precedent setting case': Southwestern Ontario judge rules homeless encampment can stay in park
It could be a watershed moment for homeless policies in Ontario. A judge denied a Region of Waterloo court bid for an injunction to have homeless encampments removed from land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener due to too few shelter spaces, and the decision is already on the radar of city officials and homeless advocates in London.
Northern Ontario
-
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
-
U.S. mom convicted of killing her infant twins
A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.
-
Driver receives 24 traffic tickets in less than 24 hours
A southern Ontario driver operating a commercial motor vehicle based in Edmonton, Alta. has been charged with 24 Highway Traffic Act offences in a 24-hour period before the vehicle was removed from service in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Foothills Fieldhouse discussion returning to Calgary City Hall
The Foothills Athletic Park redesign could get a little closer to reality on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.
-
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
Kitchener
-
'Could have been catastrophic': Fire official credits CO detector in helping save two people
The Waterloo Fire Department is crediting a working carbon monoxide (CO) detector for potentially helping to save the lives of two people early Sunday morning.
-
Local group organizes townhall with WRPS Chief to discuss action against hate crimes
Sunday marks the 6th anniversary of a deadly attack at a Quebec City mosque where six men were killed and five others were critically injured.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials to detail program to decriminalize people who use drugs
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis.
-
Dozens of animals killed in fire at Surrey exotic animal rescue
A fire at an exotic animal rescue in Surrey killed dozens of animals and displaced many more over the weekend.
-
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
Edmonton
-
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
-
Alberta landowners fear repeat of orphan well crisis as renewable energy booms
Across rural Alberta, concerns are growing about the long-term implications of the province's renewable energy boom — the speed and scale of which has been nothing short of stunning.
-
Community town hall to focus on future of Hwy 16A and Range Road 20 intersection
The future of an intersection west of Edmonton in Parkland County, known by some as the "death trap" for being the scene of multiple crashes, continues to be reviewed by the provincial government.
Windsor
-
Dane Cook to bring his latest comedy tour to Caesars Windsor this April
Actor and comedian Dane Cook will be bringing the laughs to The Colosseum stage for the first time this spring during his latest tour.
-
DNA leads Chatham police to October robbery suspect
A Chatham man has been arrested in relation to a robbery that took place in October. According to police, officers first responded to a business on King Street West for a robbery investigation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.
Regina
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern Sask.
Parts of eastern Saskatchewan including Regina, as well as the far north are under extreme cold warnings on Monday morning.
-
Mark McMorris captures 22nd Winter X Games medal, most in history
With 22 medals to his name, Regina’s Mark McMorris now has more Winter X Games hardware than anyone else in history.
-
Team Silvernagle will represent Saskatchewan at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Team Robyn Silvernagle from North Battleford, Sask. will make their third appearance as Team Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next month.
Ottawa
-
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as people gathered marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.
-
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
Saskatoon
-
Inmate who died in custody in Saskatoon had a history of self harm: Court records
An inmate in the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in custody on Saturday.
-
'It was so soft': Wildlife festival excites and educates visitors of all ages
Saskatchewan is home to a wide variety of animals, but the Wildlife Festival brought over 50 unique animals from all over the world to show and share.
-
Saskatoon indoor track meet draws international stars
Over 3,000 athletes ranging in age and skill level participated in Canada’s largest indoor invitational international track and field meet, the Knights of Columbus Indoor Games.