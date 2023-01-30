Visible minorities under-represented among Quebec public agency leaders

A new report released Monday found that members of visible minorities are still under-represented in senior positions in Quebec public organizations.

The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) found that barriers persist not only to accessing jobs, but even more so to promotion to senior positions, despite the skills of visible minorities.

Commission vice-president Myrlande Pierre who is responsible for the Charter mandate and the application of the Act respecting equal access to employment in public bodies (LAÉE), noted an increase in the representation of visible minorities in certain jobs.

However, she says there is still a long way to go, particularly with regard to the "many stereotypes and prejudices conveyed in society. To address this, it is important to go beyond diversity management to find solutions that effectively tackle systemic and intersectional discrimination in the employment sector."

The report, which is published annually, contains 11 recommendations, some aimed at employers and others at trade unions and the government.

In particular, the commission recommends that both employers and trade unions introduce mandatory training on mechanisms to combat systemic racism and discrimination in employment. It also hopes to see the implementation of specific measures aimed at the advancement and promotion of visible minorities in employment.