MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is launching its first advertising campaign to fight racism and put an end to prejudice.

Benoit Charette, the minister responsible for the fight against racism, says the campaign is in response to one of the recommendations made in the Action Group Against Racism report, released last December.

The campaign will run in French and English on television, in daily newspapers and online starting Monday.

Charette, who is also minister of the environment and climate change, explains everyone living in Quebec has the right to feel at home.

The Action Group Against Racism put forward several other recommendations in its report, including appointing a minister to be responsible for an anti-racism file.

The report also proposed a ban on random stops by police officers based on race, religion, social condition or ethnic origin.

It called for increasing representation of visible minorities in the public service and stopping discrimination in the rental market.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2021.