Violence at Montreal metro station part of larger problem: advocate

Though police say the assaults at the Lionel-Groulx metro station in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood were likely random, security problems on public transit are not new and some are concerned that it's part of a much larger problem.

Four teenagers were arrested on Friday after a 35-year-old homeless man was stabbed in an apparent random attack.

On the same night, a female rider was punched in the face by someone she did not know.

The City of Montreal condemned the attacks and said that they've recently implemented a new intervention model that includes police and social workers patrolling metro stations with the goal of preventing violence before it happens.

Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts said the approach only goes so far.

"The reflex we have is to say what are we going to do about this problem," said Watts. "I think the correct reflex is to ask why we have this problem in the first place."

Watts said the housing situation has worsened, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, and people are seeking shelter in the metro.

It's a situation that isn't sustainable, he said.

"As someone working on the frontlines, I think there's a tendancy to point fingers and say it's so and so's responsibility," said Watts. "We're going to need to understand that it's not this person's problem, it's everyone's problem."