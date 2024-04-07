Violence at Montreal metro station part of larger problem: advocate
Though police say the assaults at the Lionel-Groulx metro station in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood were likely random, security problems on public transit are not new and some are concerned that it's part of a much larger problem.
Four teenagers were arrested on Friday after a 35-year-old homeless man was stabbed in an apparent random attack.
On the same night, a female rider was punched in the face by someone she did not know.
The City of Montreal condemned the attacks and said that they've recently implemented a new intervention model that includes police and social workers patrolling metro stations with the goal of preventing violence before it happens.
Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts said the approach only goes so far.
"The reflex we have is to say what are we going to do about this problem," said Watts. "I think the correct reflex is to ask why we have this problem in the first place."
Watts said the housing situation has worsened, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, and people are seeking shelter in the metro.
It's a situation that isn't sustainable, he said.
"As someone working on the frontlines, I think there's a tendancy to point fingers and say it's so and so's responsibility," said Watts. "We're going to need to understand that it's not this person's problem, it's everyone's problem."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
'Are we dead?' piece of pothole crashes into Montreal West Island couple's windshield on highway
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
A new declaration in Mexico gives 19 cats roaming the presidential palace food and care fur-ever
They prowl through palace gardens stalking pigeons and make cameos on televised press briefings. Some greet tourists at the doors, while others take a sneaky lick of ice cream from staff.
Ottawa now doing more than 'fair share' on housing: House Leader
Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon says the federal government is now doing "more than our fair share" when it comes to addressing the housing crisis in Canada.
Biden could face obstacle getting on Ohio’s ballot, secretary of state’s office says
U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.
Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves two dead, seven injured
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
A battle for hope: the brewing campaign clash between the Conservatives and the NDP
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's path to power may be by prosecuting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's past eight years in government, but his road to victory is painted NDP orange.
These Palestinian mothers in Gaza gave birth Oct. 7. Their babies have known only war
Rockets streaked through the morning sky in Gaza on Oct. 7 as Amal Al-Taweel hurried to the hospital in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp, already in labour. After a difficult birth, she and her husband, Mustafa, finally got to hold Ali, the child they spent three years trying to have.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': Next major eclipse in Toronto won’t happen for another 120 years
A GTA professor says the upcoming major eclipse is quite literally a “once-in a lifetime event” as the last time it happened in the Toronto region was 1925 and the next one is expected to be in 2144.
-
Impaired driver charged and injured after crashing into tree in Scarborough neighbourhood: police
A person has been sent to hospital and is facing charges after crashing into a tree while driving under the influence in a residential area in Scarborough, police say.
-
For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance
When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature.
Ottawa
-
Here's how it feels in Ottawa, eastern Ontario this Sunday
The countdown for the solar eclipse day continues, but will Ottawa and eastern Ontario have clear skies?
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so
Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Ottawa solar eclipse enthusiasts countdown to Monday's celestial event
In just a matter of days, the Ottawa-Gatineau area will experience a near-total eclipse.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier joins calls for meeting with Trudeau about carbon pricing
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has joined a call from leaders across the country asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss carbon pricing.
-
'Women are getting paid and they're playing their favourite sport': recent women’s sports shattering viewing records
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
-
The largest cheerleading event in Atlantic Canada hits Halifax
Months of preparation and planning all comes together in a two-and-a-half minute routine at the 2024 CheerExpo National Championship in Halifax, where teams are competing for a chance to appear at the World Cheer Championships.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating sudden death in the north end
Timmins police are investigating a sudden death in the city’s north end this week.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
-
Sudbury police arrest man for recent sexual assault in city’s Donovan community
Greater Sudbury Police Services says it has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the April 1 incident where a person was reportedly sexually assaulted.
London
-
London police investigating 'serious' crash between motorcycle, vehicle
London police are investigating following a 'serious' collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
Still need a pair of glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse? CTV News London has got you covered
With Monday’s total solar eclipse set to bathe the region in darkness during the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, many people still find themselves scrambling to find a pair of eclipse glasses. But if you need still a pair of glasses, we’ve got you covered.
-
No criminal charges to be laid after LPS cruiser collides with cyclist in central London, Ont.
No criminal charges will be laid after a cyclist was injured after being struck by a London police cruiser near the city’s core last December, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ont. paramedic killed in Swiss avalanche
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
Suspects resist arrest, crash into apartment building in Hanover: police
Two people wanted in multiple jurisdictions are facing charges after Hanover police said they tried to resist arrest and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.
-
One person killed in Brant county collision
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant county.
Windsor
-
After a limo collision ended his career 27 years ago, former Detroit Red Wing meets with Canadian fans for 'once-in-a-lifetime' visit
For the first time since a major limousine collision abruptly ended his NHL career, Detroit Red Wings alumni and Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Konstantinov made a visit across the Ambassador Bridge to Canada.
-
Warm, sunny weekend in store for Windsor, Ont.
From sunny skies to double digit temperatures, this weekend’s forecast doesn’t get any better for early spring.
-
Windsor, Ont. man wins $100K with instant lotto game
A Windsor man has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning big with an instant lotto game.
Barrie
-
Royal Canadian Navy visits Collingwood for unique training operation
The Royal Canadian Navy is in Collingwood this weekend for a unique training operation.
-
Students showcase skills at annual Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair
Students from across the region are showcasing their skills at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair this weekend.
-
Barrie Colts force a game six with shutout win against Oshawa
The Barrie Colts kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night after shutting out the Oshawa Generals.
Vancouver
-
Vehicle plunges into Fraser River, driver's whereabouts unknown
Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
-
Woman stabs taxi driver with needle, steals cab: Mission RCMP
Mounties in Mission say a woman assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle on Friday night, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
-
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
-
On-reserve child poverty more than double B.C.'s average, according to data
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
Winnipeg
-
21-year-old facing charges after robbery at Winnipeg outlet mall
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
-
Paw-sitive experience: Winnipeg Humane Society’s puppy yoga returns
Puppy yoga classes are back at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), giving participants the chance to get fit with some furry friends.
-
'Only seemed right': Andrew Harris retiring as Winnipeg Blue Bomber
Hometown hero and four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris is retiring.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate assault at Market Mall
Police arrested three youths following reports of an assault at Market Mall Saturday afternoon.
-
More than 300 athletes from across Alberta competing in lifesaving championships in Calgary
Over 300 athletes from 15 different clubs across Alberta are competing this weekend in the 2024 Alberta and Northwest Territories Pool Lifesaving Championships and Junior games at Brookfield Residential YMCA in Calgary.
-
No shots fired in southwest assault involving a firearm
Calgary police are investigating an assault in the southwest community of Chinook Park that involved a firearm.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
-
'It's painful for a parent': Mother protests in support of son with autism who was arrested while playing
The mother of a teen with autism who was arrested by RCMP while playing says she has never received an apology.
-
1 arrested at animal rights protest in northwest Edmonton Saturday
A woman was arrested Saturday during a protest in support of animal rights.
Regina
-
First look at memorial D-Day statue takes place, honouring Royal Regina Rifles
Members of the Royal Regina Rifles along with many dignitaries gathered on the grounds of the legislature Saturday for the first look at a new memorial statue.
-
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
-
Here's when street sweeping will begin in Regina
Street sweeping will soon begin in different neighbourhoods in Regina to clear away leaves, as well as remove sand and debris from roads.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon explores moving Via Rail line to enhance connectivity
Canada's largest passenger train service and a crown corporation, Via Rail, connects the nation's major cities and is at the centre of a new proposal in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. dancers take stage in Saskatoon
Thousands of dancers from clubs representing all of Saskatchewan gathered at Prairieland Park on Saturday for the annual Maximum Elite Elevation Tour Dance Competition
-
Blades take series in five
The Saskatoon Blades are on to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after a 6-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at SaskTel Centre on Friday.