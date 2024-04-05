4 teens arrested after man stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx Metro

Four teenagers have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in what authorities believe could have been a "random attack" in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 8:30 p.m. Thursday about an altercation between a group of people at the entrance of the Lionel-Groulx Metro station.

When first-responders arrived at the scene, they found the victim with injuries to the upper body.

He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Four teenagers, aged 13, 15, 17 and 18, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The three minors are expected to appear before Quebec's youth court on Friday, while the 18-year-old has a promise to appear as an adult.

Police say they are still working to arrest a fifth suspect.

"So far, it seems like a random attack," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

She tells CTV News that police are still working to determine if there is some sort of link between the victim and the suspects.

She says police are also working to understand the motive behind the assault.