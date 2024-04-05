MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 4 teens arrested after man stabbed outside Lionel-Groulx Metro

    Share

    Four teenagers have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in what authorities believe could have been a "random attack" in downtown Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 8:30 p.m. Thursday about an altercation between a group of people at the entrance of the Lionel-Groulx Metro station.

    When first-responders arrived at the scene, they found the victim with injuries to the upper body.

    He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    Four teenagers, aged 13, 15, 17 and 18, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

    The three minors are expected to appear before Quebec's youth court on Friday, while the 18-year-old has a promise to appear as an adult.

    Police say they are still working to arrest a fifth suspect.

    "So far, it seems like a random attack," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    She tells CTV News that police are still working to determine if there is some sort of link between the victim and the suspects.

    She says police are also working to understand the motive behind the assault.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News