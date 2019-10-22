MONTREAL – The Victoria Bridge will be completely closed in both directions as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to allow CN to inspect its condition.

It will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday according to its normal schedule:

5 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Two lanes towards Montreal.

3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Two lanes towards the south shore.

Transports Quebec is reminding users that trucks are never allowed to drive on the bridge.

The Victoria Bridge first opened in 1860 and is the oldest structure linking the south shore to the island of Montreal.