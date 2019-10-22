Victoria Bridge to be closed tonight for inspection
The Victoria Bridge has two lanes for car traffic, and also carries trains (May 3, 2019)
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:17AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:19AM EDT
MONTREAL – The Victoria Bridge will be completely closed in both directions as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to allow CN to inspect its condition.
It will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday according to its normal schedule:
- 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Two lanes towards Montreal.
- 3 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: Two lanes towards the south shore.
Transports Quebec is reminding users that trucks are never allowed to drive on the bridge.
The Victoria Bridge first opened in 1860 and is the oldest structure linking the south shore to the island of Montreal.