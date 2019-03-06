Featured Video
Montreal's Irish community will finally get a memorial park near Victoria Bridge
The Black Rock is a memorial to dead Irish immigrants and descendants in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 4:19PM EST
Montreal will finally get a proper memorial to Irish refugees.
Hydro-Quebec will be leaving 1.5 hectares of space at its planned substation near the Victoria bridge for the community.
For years, a group has been trying to create a park at the site to commemorate the 6,000 Irish famine refugees who died of typhus in 1847.
The plan is to keep the rock as the focal point, and to bring in a small lake or pond, stones, and a museum/community center, and green space.
The site is expected to be built by 2023.
