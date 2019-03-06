

CTV Montreal





Montreal will finally get a proper memorial to Irish refugees.

Hydro-Quebec will be leaving 1.5 hectares of space at its planned substation near the Victoria bridge for the community.

For years, a group has been trying to create a park at the site to commemorate the 6,000 Irish famine refugees who died of typhus in 1847.

The plan is to keep the rock as the focal point, and to bring in a small lake or pond, stones, and a museum/community center, and green space.

The site is expected to be built by 2023.