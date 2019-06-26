

CTV Montreal Staff





A monster traffic jam over the Mercier Bridge started very early Wednesday morning and backed up all the way into Chateauguay.

Transport Quebec has closed the outbound side of the bridge for annual maintenance, leaving only one lane open in each direction.

The traffic was already backed up at 5 a.m.

The maintenance work is expected to last until July 20, the day before the summer construction holiday begins.

Authorities have implemented a number of measures:

extending the hours of operation of the multi-use lane on Route 132/138

free public transportation until next Friday and free passes for exo buses in the sectors that use the Mercier Bridge

free passes for the Candiac exo4 line service

delivery of STM tickets for passengers boarding at Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations as well as for bus passengers who get off at Haut Saint-Laurent and Sud-Ouest stops and take the bridge.

Use of the Victoria Bridge will also be extended during peak hours.

- With files from La presse canadienne