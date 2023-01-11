Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
The fatal fire on Nov. 25 has shaken the people living at the Marina Centre, a 16-storey apartment building on Gouin Boulevard in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. Some are asking whether Suzan Tourian, who lived on the 14th floor, would be alive today had the fire department been called to the scene sooner.
CTV News has spoken to residents who say they heard the building's fire alarm go off as early as 5:05 a.m. the morning of the fire, but a spokesperson for the City of Montreal said the fire department only received a 911 call about an hour later, at 6:10 a.m.
The apartment building is just one block away from the fire station, making the woman’s death that much more difficult to comprehend for the people who live there.
"I really would like answers like everybody else. Why did it take an hour and 20 minutes for the fire department to show up?" said Vija Molloy, who has lived in the building for 24 years.
Suzan Tourian, 93, died Nov. 25, 2022, after her apartment caught on fire. (Submitted photo)
Molloy said she woke up to use the bathroom the morning of the fire and as she got up, she heard the alarm sound in the hallway. She recalled looking at her bedroom clock. It was between 5:00 a.m. and 5:05 a.m.
"I check it every time I get up. Just a habit of mine," the 86-year-old said in an interview last month.
She didn't smell any smoke. Since she has mobility issues and uses a walker, she decided to wait it out and see if it was a real fire. She figured she would know if she heard sirens. She can see the fire station from her apartment window, but there was no activity.
The fire station on Pierrefonds Boulevard is approximately 300 metres from the Marina Centre apartment building. (Source: Google Maps)
Around 6:20 a.m., she said she remembered hearing firetruck sirens outside.
"About time. What took you so long?" she recalled thinking. "You're only a block away.”
She never left the building. As the alarm continued to sound, she said a firefighter made it up to her floor, and told her there was a real fire in the building.
About an hour earlier, a desperate rescue ensued a couple of floors above her.
The Marina Centre apartment building on Gouin Boulevard in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. (Source: Google Maps)
NEIGHBOUR BROKE DOWN DOOR TO SAVE WOMAN FROM FIRE
Allison Comeau, who has lived at the Marina Centre for about four years, said she recalled hearing a "beeping" sound from outside in the early morning hours the day of the fire. A few minutes later, she said she woke up to the smell of smoke. "I think it was around 5:20, 5:25 a.m.," she told CTV.
When her boyfriend turned on the lights, their apartment was filled with smoke.
They went to the hallway where they saw a building employee trying to find the source of the fire. That's when they noticed Comeau's next-door neighbour's front door was turning black.
The walls and ceiling are burned from the Nov. 25 fire in Suzan Tourian's apartment. Allison Comeau described Tourian as 'the best neighbour anyone could have' who would often leave treats at her door for her pet animals. (Submitted photo)
The employee didn't immediately have a key so Comeau's 26-year-old boyfriend asked if he could break down the door. One kick with his bare foot cracked the door, then he used the weight of his body twice to knock the door down.
Inside the apartment, "Suzie," as they called her, was still alive.
"She was in a ball in the corner right at the door," Comeau said, adding that her boyfriend laid her down in the hallway until it started to fill with smoke. She recalls someone on her floor calling 911 when her boyfriend was rescuing the woman.
"And then he brought her down to the 11th floor where there was no more smoke. And he stayed with her for another 10 to 15 minutes until the fire department took her."
Suzan Tourian's grand piano, seen on the far left, was mostly untouched from the fire, her family says. Tourian taught piano lessons to students in her apartment until her death. 'She was and will always be my favorite piano teacher,' wrote one of her students in a post on an online obituary. 'You will always be in my heart.' (Submitted photo)
Even as she was pulled out of her scorched apartment, her face blackened by the thick smoke, she apologized to her next-door neighbours because she was worried the smoke would harm Comeau's pets.
"She squeezed his hands and she just kept apologizing. I'm assuming it's because she knew the wall was connected to us and she knows that we have a lot of animals," said Comeau.
"She just kept apologizing and he just kept reassuring her that everything was okay."
The elderly woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Hours later, she succumbed to her injuries.
BUILDING OWNER DEFENDS FIRE RESPONSE
In the days after Tourian's funeral on Dec. 10, her loved ones and her neighbours began wondering what could have been done to save her sooner.
The building's landlord, Vincenzo Barrasso, told CTV that he was not there the day of the fire, but he denied claims that the fire alarm went off an hour before the fire crews arrived.
Neighbours set up a memorial with flowers and personal notes in the apartment building lobby after Suzan Tourian's death. (Submitted photo)
When asked about the approximate time that the fire started, he said he didn't know.
"The firemen did a great job, my staff did a great job, the alarm [went off] right away. Everything's under control," Barrasso said when reached by phone on Monday.
According to the city, most high-rise buildings in Montreal must be connected to a private alarm centre, which notifies 911 when an alarm is triggered.
Barrasso said that's how the fire alarm system is configured in his building, and in the case of the Nov. 25 fire, the fire department "came right away."
VICTIM'S FAMILY: 'OUR HOPE IS THAT IT DOESN'T HAPPEN AGAIN'
Tourian's family is still in the dark more than six weeks after the fatal fire.
Nathalie Abdelhadi said the fire in her grandmother's apartment was deemed accidental, likely caused by her Christmas lights. But getting answers about the response from emergency crews has been a struggle.
Nathalie Abdelhadi wants to know if something went wrong the morning of the fire in her grandmother's apartment. (Joe Lofaro/CTV News)
She's been overwhelmed by the support from people in her grandmother's building who have offered rides to neighbours so they could attend the funeral. Others left flowers and personal notes in a memorial in the building's lobby.
But she's also heard from some residents who worry about the next time there's a fire in the 16-storey building.
"What happens next time to an elderly person when it's going to take an hour for the fire department to get there? Not not only elderly, children, families [too]," she said.
"I think there's something broken in whatever happened that day. And I'm sure it happens in other places, there's a system broken, whether it's the fire department or building, there's some disconnect there that can't happen again."
"Nothing is going to change for us," Abdelhadi said, "but hopefully, it'll change for somebody else."
QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED
CTV asked the city if there were any delays in the response of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) the morning of the fire. A city spokesperson declined to comment on the incident because the case has been referred to Quebec's coroner's office to investigate.
The spokesperson only confirmed that the first fire crew arrived that morning at 6:13 a.m., three minutes after it received a 911 call.
The coroner's office said its investigation into the woman's death is confidential and that while it's ongoing, "no information regarding the causes and circumstances of a death is disclosed," spokesperson Jake Lamotta Granato wrote in an email.
The coroner will publish a report once its probe is completed and "if deemed appropriate, he or she may also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths."
When reached for comment last month, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis said that he intended to look into the response to the fire to determine if there were any delays.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of ‘Spare’ there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn’t make the headlines.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room
A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Toronto
-
Popular Ontario driving school promises to make changes after investigation raises questions
A popular school that trains ride-sharing drivers under a City of Toronto framework is promising improvements after a CTV News investigation raised questions about online-only courses.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Air Canada says U.S. travel problems due to FAA order affecting transborder flights
Air Canada is warning travellers check their flights before heading to the airport as troubles caused by a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
-
Halifax police release photo of stabbing suspect from Dalhousie University homecoming party
Halifax Regional Police has released a photo of a man suspected in a stabbing that happened during an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party in Halifax last fall.
London
-
Do you recognize this woman? Sarnia police searching for suspect
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person in relation to a gas bar robbery. Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a bas bar in the 1600 block of London Line for a robbery that was just reported to have taken place.
-
'Active incident' in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue. According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.
-
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Northern Ontario
-
Downtown Sudbury mall closed after electrical fire at day spa
The Elm Place mall in downtown Sudbury, formerly known as the Rainbow Centre, is closed and remains without power after a fire Wednesday morning.
-
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused 'harm' to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
-
One killed in Hwy. 11 crash Tuesday near Kirkland Lake
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake.
Calgary
-
Calgary flights delayed in U.S. as systems outage ground thousands of flights
If you're getting onto a flight Wednesday, you should check your flight status before you leave because a system outage is delaying flights, including here in Calgary.
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
Drugs and handguns seized by Strathmore RCMP during traffic stop
Strathmore RCMP say a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say they found him in possession of quantities of drugs and two loaded firearms.
Kitchener
-
Dozens turn out for Victoria Park rally in support of people experiencing homelessness
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
Vancouver
-
Shooting in Surrey sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP
One person is in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Man accused of shooting pellet gun at first responders in DTES released from custody
Vancouver police say the man they believe is responsible for shooting a pellet gun at first responders working in the Downtown Eastside on Sunday night has been released from custody.
-
Hopes high in B.C. as China lifts border rules, but tourism recovery may take months
B.C.'s hospitality industry is expecting a spike in tourism from China, after its government on Sunday lifted pandemic restrictions that had curtailed foreign travel for three years.
Edmonton
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused in $1M drug bust
Four people have been arrested and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a fifth in connection with a million-dollar drug bust in 2021.
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
'Elderly woman' sought in hit-and-run crash in Athabasca: police
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Athabasca last month.
Windsor
-
Masked man arrested after bank robbery in Chatham
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a bank robbery in Chatham.
-
'Late for a meeting': Essex County OPP bust driver going over double speed limit
Essex County OPP say they stopped a driver travelling over double the posted speed limit in Lakeshore.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash in Amherstburg
A section of Howard Avenue in Amherstburg has reopened after a collision.
Regina
-
Weyburn area school division employee charged with sexual assault: police
A school division employee in the Weyburn, Sask. area has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, according to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS).
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport warns passengers to check flight status as U.S. flights grounded
The Ottawa airport is warning passengers to check their flight status as a computer outage caused flights in the U.S. to be grounded Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
-
Late start to ice clearing contributed to LRT disruption, but no idea why trains stopped
A late start to launching trains equipped with ice-clearing devices might have contributed to the six-day delay seen on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT, but the root cause of what stopped two trains during a freezing rain shower last week remains unknown.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman who fell prey to rental scam gets money back, thanks to a stranger's donation
A Saskatoon woman who was scammed for $1,450 while trying to rent a basement suite in November has gotten her money back, thanks to the generosity of someone she's never met.
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.