    • Suspicious package disrupts operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport

    Planes are shown at the gates in Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, December 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Planes are shown at the gates in Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, December 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Monday evening had to be diverted due to the discovery of a "package of interest."

    The threat proved unfounded, and regular service was resumed later that night.

    According to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport management, the package was detected by security mechanisms at the international arrivals area.

    As a precaution, that sector of the terminal was evacuated and several flights were diverted to other airports.

    Around midnight, management indicated on social media platform X that an analysis conducted in collaboration with Montreal police (SPVM) concluded that the threat was unfounded.

    Airport management did not say how many flights were diverted, nor did it provide any further details about the suspicious package.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 12, 2024. 

