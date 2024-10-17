Vehicle set on fire at a home in Dorval

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in Dorval on the West Island early Thursday morning.

Officers received a 911 call at 3 a.m. about the flames in the driveway of a home on Whitehead Terrace near Lakeshore Drive.

City of Montreal documents confirm the home belongs to lawyer Emile Benamor, who owns the Old Montreal building that went up in flames earlier this month, killing a mother and her young daughter.

He is also the owner of the Old Montreal building that was set on fire in 2023, killing seven people.

"When police arrived on the scene, the vehicle was still ablaze," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Near the scene, a gas can was observed by police."

She adds the force has reason to believe a suspect used the accelerant to set fire to the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

"There was no damage to the nearby property," Dubuc notes, adding the vehicle is a total loss.

There were no reported injuries and a security perimeter has been establish to allow investigators to canvass the scene.