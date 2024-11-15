Several Quebec daycares start strike actions

Several daycares affiliated with FIPEQ unions started their strike actions Friday morning.

The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) represents 3,000 childcare workers in Quebec.

This Friday morning, workers in the daycares concerned opened at 7:30 a.m., later than usual, which will continue these coming Fridays.

Next week, the daycares will open at 8:30 a.m., the following week at 10 a.m. and at noon the week after that.

FIPEQ also represents around 9,000 self-employed childcare workers (RSE) who work in home settings, where the strike began last Monday. Here too, the strike is taking the form of a later-than-usual opening of service.

A “welcoming committee” of the CSQ and FIPEQ went to the Montreal offices of the Family Minister to lobby on behalf of the Responsables de services éducatifs en milieu familial.

