Several Quebec daycares start strike actions

A FIPEQ banner. (Karoline Boucher / The Canadian Press) A FIPEQ banner. (Karoline Boucher / The Canadian Press)
Several daycares affiliated with FIPEQ unions started their strike actions Friday morning.

The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) represents 3,000 childcare workers in Quebec.

This Friday morning, workers in the daycares concerned opened at 7:30 a.m., later than usual, which will continue these coming Fridays.

Next week, the daycares will open at 8:30 a.m., the following week at 10 a.m. and at noon the week after that.

FIPEQ also represents around 9,000 self-employed childcare workers (RSE) who work in home settings, where the strike began last Monday. Here too, the strike is taking the form of a later-than-usual opening of service.

A “welcoming committee” of the CSQ and FIPEQ went to the Montreal offices of the Family Minister to lobby on behalf of the Responsables de services éducatifs en milieu familial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 15, 2024.

