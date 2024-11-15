MONTREAL
Montreal

    • AtkinsRealis wins contract to build two new Candu reactors in Romania

    AtkinsRéalis says it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d'Orléans bridge in Quebec. AtkinsRealis headquarters is seen in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) AtkinsRéalis says it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d'Orléans bridge in Quebec. AtkinsRealis headquarters is seen in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    AtkinsRealis Group Inc. has announced a deal to build two new Candu nuclear reactors in Romania.

    The company says the new reactors will be the first new Candu reactors to be built since 2007.

    They will be constructed at the Cernavoda nuclear generating station, which is already home to two Candu reactors.

    Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRealis company, won the contract as part of a joint venture with Fluor Corp., Ansaldo Nucleare and Sargent & Lundy.

    The Montreal-based company will provide design, engineering, and procurement services, as well as support to EnergoNuclear, the Romanian entity responsible for construction, commissioning and operation.

    The Canadian government announced $3 billion in federal export financing to help support the project in September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

