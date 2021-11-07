MONTREAL -- Incumbent mayoral candidate Valerie Plante has declared victory in Montreal's 2021 municipal election.

A crowd of supporters erupted in cheers at Theatre Olympia on Sainte-Catherine St., where the Plante campaign team is gathered to await results Sunday night.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. So far, just 711 of the 3,930 polling stations have been counted. Plante had secured about 45,000 votes, or 51 per cent of the counted votes.

Current mayor Plante and former mayor Denis Coderre, who Plante ousted in 2017, have been battling it out for weeks, with third candidate Balarama Holness appearing to lag in support.

Leading up to election night, one poll showed this week that Plante had pulled ahead by six percentage points, but one fact that seems clear so far about this election is that turnout is very, very low -- as of 4 p.m., it was under 32 per cent.

Valérie Plante est à nouveau élue mairesse de Montréal!



Coderre's team hasn't updated his social media accounts since about 2:30 p.m.

At around 9:40, Quebec Premier François Legault posted a tweet congratulating Plante.

"I would like to congratulate [Plante] on her victory tonight and her election as mayor of Montreal," the premier wrote.

"We will continue to collaborate on issues affecting the city."

On Plante's Facebook page, she wrote simply "Merci Montreal" in a post at 9:08.

'THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING': HOLNESS





In a speech, Holness promised that his party, the brand-new Mouvement Montreal, will continue despite its finish in a distant third place.

"Mouvement Montreal is here to stay and we're just getting started," he said, speaking at around 9:45, in a speech beginning in English.

"For the critics and the naysayers, this is the end," he said, but for the "enthusiastic" supporters who came out for the party, "this is just the beginning."

He also congratulated Plante and said people clearly placed their trust in her, saying people now need to "come together" and that his colleagues will continue to push the new administration towards "the arc of justice."

Holness also said he hopes Montrealers will still get a chance, over time, to get to know those who ran for his party, since many of them are already "change-makers" in their neighbourhoods.

"People who are dedicated to social justice, dedicated to improving our environment, dedicated to building communities for all," he called them, saying the party wasn't about him, one person, running for office, but about advancing a new political vision.

