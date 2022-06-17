Urgent need for volunteers after Montreal shelter floods during intense storm
Resilience Montreal, a non-profit day shelter on the corner of Atwater Avenue and Sainte-Catherine Street, is in desperate need of volunteers to help with clean-up efforts after its basement flooded during the intense thunderstorm Thursday.
"A lot of the donations we get are all in the basement, so what happens with that building is whenever it rains -- and it's been going on for years -- the basement floods," explained Nakuset, co-founder of Resilience Montreal. "We keep all the clothes and the shoes and the dry goods and all that is in the basement, and now it's all under water."
She says staff have been working since early Friday morning to clean up the destruction, but with the shelter's doors set to open at 7:30 a.m., more people are needed so workers can focus on their actual jobs.
"You have to understand; an enormous line starts at 7 a.m. and goes all the way down the street, so we can't have the staff in the basement when they need to be making the food and helping the people, but it's pretty bad," Nakuset said. "It's going to cost money to get rid of everything that is now ruined and to try to keep services."
Anyone looking to help out can simply show up at the back door and say they're there to volunteer with the clean-up effort.
"If people show up, that would be great because that's what we need," she said. "We need people to show up and help."
Nakuset says her main concern now is that more rain is predicted to hit Montreal, which could threaten the building once more.
Anyone looking to bring donations can contact the shelter via their e-mail: resilience.donations@gmail.com
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
Health Canada announces discontinuation of COVID Alert app after low usage
Health Canada announced on Friday that the COVID Alert app has been shut down, citing low usage, falling case counts and hospitalizations as well as the lack of PCR testing across Canada.
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
U.S. Capitol riot: How can Donald Trump be held to account?
As the Jan. 6 committee puts together its damning case, it is already beginning to wrestle with a fundamental riddle that has long applied to Trump's business and political career. How can he be made to pay a price for his actions?
Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect detained
A gunman opened fire at a potluck dinner inside a suburban Alabama church, killing two members and wounding a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.
Toronto
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Three Charlottetown-area doctors resign, leaving thousands of Islanders without a physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
London
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn area is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
-
Soaring number of emergency calls to London Fire Department prompts changes
Protecting the lives and property of Londoners is growing more challenging for the London Fire Department (LFD) as calls for service climb.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Police find missing Holtyre man deceased
A 54-year old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall was found deceased June 8, police said in a release.
-
Timmins armed forces vets get in-person support
Tim Rodda of Timmins said he appreciated the chance to meet with representatives from three organizations that help people who've worked in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Calgary
-
Memorial Drive reopens to traffic amid looming flood concerns
Drivers can once again access one of Calgary's busiest roadways after construction crews divided the massive berm along Memorial Drive.
-
WestJet's new strategy will see company invest 'majority' of fleet in Western Canada
The WestJet Group says it plans to refocus its routes and fleet on Western Canada.
-
Fish and Wildlife officers attempting to capture young grizzly bear in Canmore
Provincial wildlife officials are attempting to capture a juvenile grizzly bear hanging around Canmore's Benchlands neighbourhood after a person was charged Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
Vancouver
-
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C., federal health officials say
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., federal health officials said Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Surrey shooting and police standoff ends with 1 man in hospital
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood Thursday night.
-
Officials conduct illegal ride-hailing sting for TV cameras in Richmond
Officials in Richmond, B.C., conducted another sting operation targeting illegal ride-hailing in the city Thursday, and this time they invited television cameras to join them.
Edmonton
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
-
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Windsor
-
Here’s how WRH is trying to deal with surgery backlog challenges
Windsor Regional Hospital is providing an update for the community about a continued backlog of surgical procedures and their challenges in addressing the issue.
-
Cause listed as 'electrical' in Windsor basement fire
Two people made it out safely after a basement fire in east Windsor.
-
Heat breaks in Windsor-Essex
The watches and warnings have lifted and cooler temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
Horses get loose on Highway 401
Police had to close a stretch of Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. after two horses got loose Friday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.