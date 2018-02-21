

CTV Montreal





Urgences Santé employees are going to stage a 48-hour strike starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Because their work is considered an essential service, employees will have to provide basic duties as required by a Labour Board Tribunal.

That means the safety and the security of the public cannot be put at risk while employees take job action.

While the strike is on ambulances will not transfer patients from one facility to another except in case of emergency, paperwork may not be completed, and other non-essential tasks will not be performed.

The FSSS-CSN represents 3,600 paramedics, dispatchers, and other personnel who work in Montreal and Laval who have not had a contract since March 31, 2015.