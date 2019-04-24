

UPDATE: Guy Ouellette was found Wednesday morning in a Montreal hospital. He is in good health.

Our original article follows:

Montreal police are asking for help tracking down an 87-year-old man.

Guy Ouellette was last seen at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, when he left home for a walk in Maisonneuve Park.

His family is worried about his health and safety since he does not normally leave home for a long time without notifying his family.

Ouellette has Alzheimer's and was on foot.

He is 180 cm tall and weighs 70 kg (5'11", 156 lbs) with pale skin, white hair, and green eyes.

He was wearing a grey and white sweater under a navy blue and beige jacket, dark blue jeans, a beige hat and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Ouellette is asked to call 9-1-1.