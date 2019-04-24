Featured Video
UPDATE: Missing man found in hospital
Guy Ouellette, 87, went missing on Tuesday April 23
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:33AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10:11AM EDT
UPDATE: Guy Ouellette was found Wednesday morning in a Montreal hospital. He is in good health.
Our original article follows:
Montreal police are asking for help tracking down an 87-year-old man.
Guy Ouellette was last seen at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, when he left home for a walk in Maisonneuve Park.
His family is worried about his health and safety since he does not normally leave home for a long time without notifying his family.
Ouellette has Alzheimer's and was on foot.
He is 180 cm tall and weighs 70 kg (5'11", 156 lbs) with pale skin, white hair, and green eyes.
He was wearing a grey and white sweater under a navy blue and beige jacket, dark blue jeans, a beige hat and brown shoes.
Anyone who sees Ouellette is asked to call 9-1-1.
Latest Montreal News
- Canada's focus on combating white supremacy causing tension with allies
- A spring flood resource guide: Where to donate, volunteer, check water levels
- Train derailment in L'Assomption
- Five-year-old child dies after falling into West Island pool
- Police search for possible victims of priest charged with sexual crimes