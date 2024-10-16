UPAC received more corruption-related complaints last year

Quebec's anti-corruption squad says it had an uptick in complaints between 2023 and 2024.

"Virtually all our indicators are up," said interim head commissioner Eric Rene.

According to a UPAC report, it received 450 denunciations of wrongdoing and processed them within an average of seven days. Nearly 30 per cent of these reports came from the public sector.

“These disclosures are essential to our work and to maintaining the integrity of the state,” said Rene.

“That's why our new strategic plan calls for an intensification of our awareness-raising actions, to equip and encourage government employees to report potential problematic situations,” he added.

Last year, UPAC's corruption prevention and risk management activities reached more than 5,000 people, representing a 26 per cent increase over the previous year.

René noted that particular attention was paid to the healthcare and education networks and the municipal sector.

UPAC's audit department also submitted 1,660 reports to the Autorité des marchés publics (AMP) to ensure the integrity of companies and executives wishing to do business with the government.

These reports were produced within an average of nine days, a 67 per cent improvement on 2022-2023.

The independent audit unit of the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ), which operates within UPAC, claimed over one million dollars, representing 47,000 hours of undeclared work on construction sites.

Investigations carried out by the Anti-Corruption Commissioner, the Régie du bâtiment du Québec and Revenu Québec generated 326 charges, 283 convictions and over $1.1 million in fines imposed by the courts last year.

False vaccine evidence cases accounted for 90 per cent of criminal results.

“In all our cases, both criminal and penal, we have achieved an average conviction rate of 90 per cent over the past five years ... We have reached a certain maturity in terms of expertise and practice,” said Rene.

Rene has been acting head of UPAC since Frederick Gaudreau's departure last month to become deputy minister of public security. Gaudreau's posting expires on October 25.

According to Rene — who is not ruling out running again — Gaudreau left UPAC “in good health, with solid governance”.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 16, 2024.