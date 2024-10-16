'Logjam': Labour minister tries to reset faltering talks at Port of Montreal

Canada's border guards have recovered more stolen vehicles at railyards and ports so far this year than in all of 2023.

Transport Minister Anita Anand said the Canada Border Services Agency has recovered 1,945 stolen vehicles, with the majority found in Quebec.

The federal government launched an action plan earlier this year to address the record rates of vehicle thefts, involving local and international police agencies, vehicle manufacturers and other partners.

"We are here today to say that this is working, that we are seeing a 19 per cent decrease in auto theft during the first half of 2024 compared to last year," Anand said at a press conference outside Halton Regional Police Service headquarters in Oakville, Ont.

"We are seeing the CBSA seize 1,900-plus vehicles, and we are making sure we ourselves as a federal government are being held accountable."

Anand added that she expects to introduce new regulations for vehicle manufacturers about the need for anti-theft technology in new vehicles next year. However, she could not share a specific timeline, instead saying it's being addressed on an "as soon as possible basis."

She said the consultation process on those potential regulations is complete, and she is waiting on officials to bring forward proposed changes.

The anti-theft regulations would only apply to new vehicles. To deter theft, Ontario Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden suggested drivers park inside if possible and use a steering wheel club, a common anti-theft device.

Much of the auto theft problem is centred in Ontario and Quebec, with stolen vehicles being routed through the Port of Montreal and then shipped overseas.

According to insurance crime watchdog Équité Association, 28,550 vehicles were stolen in Canada in the first half of 2024. The watchdog's finding pointed to a 17 per cent decrease in thefts from the year prior.

In an Oct. 2 report, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said claims for stolen vehicles were down 19 per cent year-over-year, but noted the issue is trending "significantly above" historic averages.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.