Advertisement
Up to 15 centimetres of snow in the weekend forecast for Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:08PM EST
A pedestrian walks past Notre Dame Basilica during a snowstorm, Friday, February 7, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A large amount of snow looks to be coming Montreal's way this weekend.
On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region, warning that snow mixed with rain is on the horizon.
The statement is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.
Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall.