MONTREAL -- The 10,000 family childcare providers unionized with the CSQ will vote on Sunday on heavier pressure tactics, they have already decided to open 1 hour 30 minutes later this Friday.

For the occasion, International Women's Day, March 8, the unionized workers will hold their meetings at the same time in 14 cities before deciding on heavier pressure tactics - unless an agreement in principle is reached with the Ministry of Family by then.

On Friday morning, the "progressive strike" they have already started will continue. They will open their doors 1 hour and 30 minutes later than usual. The movement was launched on January 31 with a 15-minute strike, and every Friday since then, the doors are opened later, 15 minutes at a time.

The strike mandate that had already been adopted also provided for a half-day strike and a day strike. The president of the Federation of Early Childhood Workers of the CSQ, Valérie Grenon, said Thursday that the new pressure tactics on which its members will vote on Sunday would be even heavier.

Nevertheless, negotiations are continuing with the Ministry of the Family and negotiators are trying to resolve the dispute successfully.