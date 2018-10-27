

CTV Montreal





Tenants of a residential building on Queen Mary Road were evacuated - forcing a temporary road closure - after a woman fell asleep while burning incense in her apartment on Saturday morning, according to the Montreal Fire Department.

The first 911 calls reporting the a third-floor fire in the building, located near Cote-des-Neiges, came in around around 8 a.m.

The woman burning incense injured her hand while trying to extinguish the flames, but no one else was injured.

The tenants of the 19-unit building were evacuated, and electricity to the area was cut during the intervention.

The fire was under control by 10 a.m., according to the fire chief, but caused thousands of dollars of damage.

The tenants have been taken into the care of the Red Cross.