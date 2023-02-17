Ukrainian peewee team loses 2-1 in Quebec City

The darlings of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, the Ukrainian team, ended their journey Friday with a 2-1 loss to Vermont.

Ukraine failed to take advantage of three power plays, while the Americans were on the attack at every opportunity Friday morning in Quebec City.

Despite a last-minute goal with 11 seconds left, the young Ukrainians could not escape elimination.

The Vermont team opened the scoring with 2:21 left in the first period with a deflected shot that foiled the goalie.

In the second period, the Americans took advantage of a penalty against the Ukrainians because they had one too many players on the ice.

Last Saturday, during their first appearance on the ice, the Ukrainians made a spectacular win against the Bruins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2023.